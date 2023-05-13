Superior Storage, which started in Longview, has now expanded with four current facilities under construction, three within the Tyler area.
A Tyler location at 1326 East Grande Boulevard held a soft opening in March and will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, according to chief marketing director Zach Chitwood.
“We are a regional climate controlled storage facility that started in Longview and recently expanded into the Tyler market. We have developed a proprietary Remote Management Technology called RCM that plugs into our Property Management Software and allows us to maintain face to face interaction with tenants while being anywhere in the world,” Chitwood said. “We can transfer calls to tenants units, remotely open units and doors throughout the facility, all while being a Remote Concierge Manager.”
Chitwood said the climate controlled storage partnered with the most advanced technology in the area makes the business one-of-a-kind.
“Your phone works as your key to the facility and unit,” he said.
Chitwood said in addition to the advanced technology, the company stays focused on customer experience.
“We focus on the customer experience,” he said. “We understand that moving your belongings can be stressful, and we are here to make the entire process as simple as possible.”
Superior Storage offers both non-climate and climate controlled units.
Customers can rent units directly off the website at www.getsuperiorstorage.com.
The ribbon cutting will be held Monday from 3 to 4 p.m. and will be hosted by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce. The event will include raffles for merchandise and gift cards.
Superior Storage can be reached at 903-470-7763.