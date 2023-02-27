The residents of Whitehouse have been vocal about needing their Taco Bell fix and the folks at Taco Bell were listening.
According to the local owner and president Ron Upshaw, the fast food joint locating in Whitehouse has been in the making for a few years and the opportunity was right.
“We’ve been encouraged for years by residents to build in Whitehouse and have been considering potential locations there for a few years,” he said. “The excitement for the brand is stronger than ever and the timing seemed right for this opportunity.”
Upshaw, who lives in Whitehouse, said the location is perfect due to Tyler continuing to grow to the south.
“I’ve lived in Whitehouse for over 10 years and have seen and heard how loved the TB brand is in the community. We have supported Whitehouse and various organizations in the city and school district for years,” he said. “We believe it has grown considerably and has a bright and prosperous future as Tyler continues to grow to the south.”
“Our menu items are best when fresh, and adding a location in Whitehouse will bring fresher food closer to home,” Upshaw added. “We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to officially joining the community.”
The Whitehouse Taco Bell is set to open in late summer and is now hiring.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the future home of the restaurant located at 720 Highway 110 North on March 3 at 1:30 p.m.