A longtime jewelry shop in Tyler has announced it will close permanently.

Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry, located at 6009 South Broadway Ave., announced in a press release Wednesday that its property will be demolished and the store will "close forever."

Robinson, who created her own jewelry enterprise that has been in business for almost 40 years, will retire. After graduating from college, Robinson's career path led her from real estate, banking and legal recruiting to her "true passion of the jewel."

After several years of working with luxury jewelry companies, she left a career at Tiffany & Co. and moved to Tyler to begin the Susan Robinson Collection.

With the closure, the fine jeweler will have a storewide going out of business sale with discounts as steep as 60% off. The sale will end when all the inventory has been completely liquidated, according to the press release.

Susan Robinson carries some of the most luxurious jewelry brands, but also employs master jewelers to produce custom designs.

“Our specialty is working with one-of-a-kind pieces with exceptional diamonds and gemstones," Robinson said. "Someone's heart will be captured with an amazing fancy intense blue diamond, as well as a perfectly cut 6.50 carat round brilliant diamond, or a bracelet mounted with over 30 carats of matched fancy intense yellow diamonds."

Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry has been named as one of America's Leading Independent Jewelers known and respected throughout the entire jewelry industry for distinguished service, fine jewelry collections and generosity in philanthropic pursuits. Robinson said she is passionate about connecting with her customers.

"As jewelers, we have the joy of forming enduring friendships with individuals and families," she said. "We are privy to their most joyous and intimate milestones. Jewelry celebrates births, birthdays, baptisms, bar mitzvahs, graduations, weddings and everything in between that celebrates life, love and momentous events that continue from generation to generation."

The jeweler has been heavily involved in philanthropic missions during its time in business.

"... Calling Tyler home includes being an active part of the community, both professionally and philanthropically. Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry continues to support local schools, foundations, community events and fundraisers each year," the press release stated. "Our contributions and direct involvement include causes such as The American Cancer Society, The Junior League of Tyler, Bethesda Clinic, the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and The American Heart Association to name just a few."

According to the city of Tyler website, Chick-fil-A applied in November for a permit at 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is currently a gas station at the intersection of South Broadway and Chimney Rock Drive next door to Susan Robinson Jewelry.

Currently, the Chick-fil-A Broadway Crossing location is up the street on the other side of the highway from that location.

Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry's sale hours will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.