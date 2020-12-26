Samantha and Gene Bruce of the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club recently presented team members at Super 1 Foods #642 with a Patriot Award. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Super 1 Foods #642 have shown their dedication to helping residents of Tyler and surrounding communities stay safe, happy and healthy.
“The Kiwanis Club relies on our communities to help us provide support and leadership for youth organizations, and that means keeping everyone healthy. The Super 1 Foods team members have worked diligently to continue offering exceptional service committed to our community over the last year, and we’re grateful,” said Samantha Bruce.
The Patriot Award was developed by the Tyler-Rose City Kiwanis Club as a way to thank local individuals, businesses and service organizations for their work in our communities. The 2020 recipients were chosen for their continued commitment to serving Tyler, Smith County and all of East Texas through the COVID-19 pandemic.