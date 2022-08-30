With the rise of remote work in the United States, work chat apps such as Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Chat have become like office water coolers for distributed teams. Teammates use them to discuss work projects and also as places to chat and form relationships.
The unique features of these apps allow workplace cultures to grow. Coworkers can now celebrate the success of others with emojis and memes, monitor each other through their online statuses, and connect on common ground by instant messaging all day long, hopefully sans business jargon.
At Preply, we wanted to know more about messaging and work chat-app culture in workplaces across the United States, so we surveyed over 1,200 Americans who are currently employed full-time, both remotely and in person.
Key findings
- 44% of remote workers have faked being active on a work chat app.
- 33% of bosses have faked being active on a work chat app.
- 34% keep work chat notifications off because they cause anxiety.
- 56% have a work chat app on their personal phone.
- 46% of people think it’s cringy to receive a GIF or meme at work.
How Americans use work chat apps
Popular work chat apps included in our survey were Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google Chat. Skype, WhatsApp and Discord. Workers use them to discuss with their coworkers a variety of topics ranging from project updates or questions to company news and from current events to personal issues.
The majority of Americans (35%) receive messages on these apps a few times a day. About a third are getting messages every hour, but over 1 in 10 are receiving messages every few minutes.
Work chat apps are prevalent, but not always a positive experience for employees. Using them can have negative impacts on workplace culture, such as increasing feelings of anxiety. For example, 34% of those surveyed keep notification sounds turned off because they cause anxiety.
Speaking of anxiety, 61% reported feeling nervous receiving a specific message from their boss on a work chat app: “Hi [name]”. With no other context, this nerve-wracking message from a supervisor raises anxieties, particularly for Gen Z and Millennial respondents who fear it most. Responses from women indicated that they are significantly more nervous about receiving this type of message than men.
Work chat apps also present the potential of monitoring employees. In fact, over 1 in 5 are worried their bosses are reading their messages. The apps also make it easy for workers to appear online, even if they are not working. Of all workers, 35% have faked being active on a work chat app.
When broken down by work environment, 44% of remote workers have faked being active, compared to 23% of those who have on-site positions. About 2 in 5 Gen Z and Millennials have faked being active on work chat apps, and Gen Z is 4 times as likely to fake it than Baby Boomers. Additionally, 33% of bosses have faked being active online, compared to 36% of individual contributors.
Respondents also showed a reluctance to report when work chat apps are used inappropriately. While 16% have received an uncomfortable message at work, 75% of those have not reported it to a supervisor or human resources.
55% of Americans check work messages in their free time
Work chat apps also present a challenge for work-life balance since they provide access to constant direct messaging with teammates. Americans may even feel work chat apps present more urgency than email. In fact, of the 56% of respondents who have a work chat app on their personal phone, 52% keep the apps’ push notifications on so messages are never missed.
The pervasiveness of work chat apps doesn’t stop there. Of all respondents, 55% admitted to checking their messages in their free time. American workers are checking work messages at all times of day: in the evenings after work ends (88%), in the morning before work begins (71%), on weekends (75%) and while on vacation (36%).
And of those who do, 29% feel the need to reply as soon as possible if someone messages them outside of work hours. Older generations (Baby Boomers and Gen X) are more likely to check their messages outside of work and feel the need to reply as soon as possible.
Workers also monitor each other’s statuses — 29% check coworkers’ chat app status to see what they’re doing (e.g., online or offline, on a call, on vacation, etc.). However, those statuses don’t count for much when it comes to messaging: 53% message a coworker even if they have a busy or away status.
Given all of the above, 18% of respondents felt that work chat apps are too prevalent in their lives, indicating that messaging culture at their workplace is too invasive. Similarly, 18% wish their workplace had more rules or boundaries around work-related messaging.
The language etiquette of work chat apps
Regardless of their benefits and drawbacks, work chat apps produce their own culture of communication — both spoken and unspoken — so that each workplace develops its own internal language on its app of choice.
For example, one workplace might follow rules regarding language etiquette differently than another. According to our respondents, common written language rules on chat apps include: using formal capitalization and grammar (74%), saying hello before diving into work (73%) and not abbreviating words (55%).
Let’s deep dive into arguably the most important features of online communication: GIFs, memes, and emojis. The majority of American workers use emojis on chat apps (57%). Interestingly, Millennials and Gen Xers are the generations most likely to use them, with Gen Z and Boomers less so. Women are also 18% more likely to use emojis at work than men.
Why use emojis at work? According to our respondents, the most common reasons are:
- To add levity to a conversation (women are twice as likely to use emojis for this reason as men)
- To emphasize what they’re saying
- To seem less demanding
- To respond quickly to someone
Since workers mostly use emojis to add levity, it’s no wonder that the most common emojis used at work include a smiley face, a thumbs-up and a laughing face.
In addition, while 46% of respondents use GIFs or emojis on work chat apps, 46% also indicated that they find their use cringey. Again, Millennials and Gen Xers are the most likely generations to partake. But men are more likely to use GIFs and memes at work than women.
Conclusion
Work chat apps provide ease of communication in distributed workplaces but also produce a culture that can be important to monitor. Workplaces would benefit from establishing clearer boundaries around work chat apps to help prevent burnout. For individuals, learning how to communicate effectively and professionally online can benefit both your workplace culture and your own career.