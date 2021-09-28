Southside Bank in Tyler expects to finish an upgrade of its drive-thru facility at First and Fleishel avenues in Fall 2022.
"Southside Bank is substantially upgrading its drive-thru facility at 1010 East First Street to modernize its design, maintain its brand consistency, and most importantly provide the newest technology and convenience to better serve our customers," spokeswoman Jill Pittman said in an email.
She said in addition to three regular drive-thru teller lanes, the new facility will include "two Interactive Teller Machines." They have all the functions of a regular automated teller machine, "plus the added benefit of speaking to a 'live teller.'"
"Customers can perform almost all transactions at an ITM that they would be able to with a teller," she said.
A building permit the city of Tyler issued for the project shows the construction value is $1.5 million. Work started this month.
"The drive-thru will continue normal operating hours during construction, and customers will not have any interruption in service," Pittman said.