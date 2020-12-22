The Smith County Commissioners Court will not have a meeting this week and most Smith County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 and 25, for Christmas. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 28.
Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Offices in Troup will close at noon on Wednesday.
There will be no Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Dec. 22, but the Commissioners Court will meet at its normal time, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed again for business on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, for News Year’s Day. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 4.
On Monday, Jan. 4, the Tax Office located in the Cotton Belt Building in Tyler will open at 8:30 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
Smith County Elected Officials may be closing on additional dates and/or times for the holidays. Please contact each individual office for more information.