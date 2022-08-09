Smith County commissioners voted Tuesday morning to put a $179 million bond for a new courthouse and parking garage on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran called for bond, which was then approved through the commissioners' approval in a 4 to 1 vote. Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips was the lone opposition.
During an Aug. 1 input meeting for citizens, Moran said the main purpose of having a new courthouse is space for safety and security. The current courthouse was built in 1955 with plans to hold two courtrooms, but it now holds seven.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.