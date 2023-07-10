A small, family-owned cheesecake business is taking East Texas by storm. Dana’s Cheesecake Delights opened brick and mortars in Gilmer and Kilgore a year ago and has now spread throughout the East Texas area and into Louisiana.
The business, owned by Dana Hale, is now offering its sweet goodness in Tyler, Longview, Marshall, Gladewater, Winnsboro, Rockwall, Jefferson, and Shreveport with more locations to come.
Hale said baking cheesecakes has been her passion for as long as she can remember.
“We offer gourmet cheesecakes, made with finest ingredients; me and my husband bake them all,” she said. “I love to do a lot of cake bottom cheesecakes. Our brownie bottom and cake bottom cheesecakes really set us apart; I also do stuffing with cupcakes and my cinnamon rolls.”
“We are the home of the original Texas Sheet Cake Cheesecake,” Hale said.
Dana’s Cheesecakes Delight recently acquired a 2,800 sq ft kitchen which will serve as the manufacturing location for the business and will be Dana’s Cheesecakes Manufactory.
Hale said she couldn’t be more excited for the extra space and room to grow.
“I now have a walk-in freezer and coolers and I can bake 36 cheesecakes in one round,” she said. “I have the capability of baking 100 plus cheesecakes a day now, easily.”
One of the newest locations, Drug Emporium in Tyler, was so impressed with the sales from the cheesecake, it decided to make them a permanent selling item.
“They wanted to do a trial run and see how well they sold at first,” Hale said. “They were happy with how quickly the cakes moved and wanted to sell them on a permanent basis. So, now I have my own refrigerator and signage hanging from the ceiling.”
Hale said the Tyler locations, which also include Bluebird Farmstand, are doing so well she recently had a customer call to inquire about the business expanding even further.
“Tyler locations are doing awesome; I actually had a customer from Waco call yesterday asking if I was going to expand to Waco and Skippers Pier in Gladewater is going through a lot of banana pudding cheesecake every week,” she said.
Hale started offering her cheesecakes at two locations in Longview earlier this year, both of which sell out on a regular basis.
“I started at Scotties 2.0 a week before Easter; Drug Emporium Longview was added three weeks ago,” she said. “They are both selling out weekly; I restock as often as needed but at least once a week.”
Hale said her first year in business has been amazing and she is excited to see what the future holds.
“We have had an amazing year and we are super excited about the future. My dream and goal is to be globally known for my cheesecakes; we are now in 14 other businesses,” she said. “I believe it is so important for small businesses to link together and support each other. Expanding this way has really broadened my vision and I absolutely love all my partnerships; the sky is the limit.”
Dana’s Cheesecakes Delights brick and mortars are located at 204 East Jefferson in Gilmer and 4630 State Highway 42 in Kilgore.
For more information, visit Dana’s Cheesecakes Delights – Kilgore or Dana’s Cheesecakes Delights - Gilmer Facebook page.