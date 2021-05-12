Texas is promoting Small Business Week, as supporters range from Gov. Greg Abbott to a local city councilman who also has a small business.
While in Frisco on Wednesday, Abbott said, "This week, we are celebrating Small Business Week in Texas. Small businesses create jobs and provide paychecks for Texans to go out and pay their bills. It keeps Texas the best state to do business."
Tyler City Councilman James Wynne, who represents District 4, had an opportunity to speak to small business owners at the downtown square.
On Saturday, the square was packed with small business owners promoting their services and selling their products. Stanley Cofer and the board at Empowerment Community Development Corporation put the event together.
"When you look around, you see signs, you see people at their booths. You see businesses. What I see is dreams," Wynne said. "I see people who have made a dream, went out and achieved it."
Wynne, who owns TDI Air Conditioning, said it was the small business owners who took a chance years ago who paved the way for his company and the others in the community.
"I've been in Tyler all my life. I remember when Rick Eltife said I am going to open a restaurant, a music venue and a bar in downtown Tyler," Wynne said of Rick's on the Square and Black Pearl. "We all kind of shook our heads. And 30 years ago, look at it now. Rick has expanded that dream. He had a vision and a dream and he has achieved it.
"Look over here, you have Taqueria El Lugar, you have the Barron family and Don Juan's. You have the Barron family and their restaurants, you have Michelle Hines and her Balance studio. They sought that dream, had that vision and went out and reached it," he said.
Wynne pointed to the Plaza Tower and the People's Petroleum Building.
"You have two guys, Andy Bergfield and Garnett Brookshire who took these two buildings and had a vision of something I never thought I would see in downtown Tyler," he said. "They have built something that is a footprint that is bringing people to downtown Tyler."
Wynne then put it all into perspective.
"These are local businesses, people you go to church with, your kids are in school with, they are here and we need to support them," he said. "If you are going to go to lunch tomorrow, drive past that chain restaurant and go to a local restaurant. Those people need our business. It has been extremely tough this past year as we know with our local businesses."
"Go out and support them because in turn, they will support your local business," Wynne added.