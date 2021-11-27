In honor of Small Business Saturday, shoppers came out to the Downtown Visitor Center in Tyler on Saturday to support local vendors during the holiday shopping season.
Visit Tyler hosted a Small Business Pop-Up Shop just outside the center located inside Plaza Tower. Visit Tyler operates a gift shop there regularly that features items made locally by small businesses.
Mashala Edwards, owner of Urban Deaux Candles in downtown Tyler, said being part of the pop-up shop was an awesome experience.
Urban Deaux Candles, which sells hand-poured candles, custom home goods and T-shirts, opened in June last year at 319 S. Bois D Arc Ave. in Tyler.
She said business was slow in the first year due to COVID-19, but word of mouth and online shoppers have helped greatly.
Shopping at and supporting locally-owned small businesses is very important for business owners and the community, especially during the pandemic, Edwards said.
"It keeps us alive and sustainable," she said.
Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday that happens the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States to promote shopping locally.
Monica McCullough, owner of Random Flower Co. and Gourmet Popcorn out of Whitehouse, sold a variety of flavored popcorn and provided samples at the small business event.
Her business has been open for about a year and a half and offers 10 flavors as well as monthly special flavors and allergen-friendly ingredients.
McCullough said she enjoys owning a small business and getting to know people in the community.
"(The support) means the world to us," she said. "I enjoy being a small business and supporting other businesses. I think that's how we all grow and survive."
This was the first time Random Flower Co. and Gourmet Popcorn came to Tyler as a vendor, and McCullough said she tries to attend two area events once a month.