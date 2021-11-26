Dozens of shoppers came out Friday morning to find the best deals and bargains at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler for the annual Black Friday sales.
The parking lots surrounding the mall remained filled throughout the day and the crowds rose as the lunch hour neared. The mall opened its doors at 6 a.m. and will remain open till 9 p.m. Friday.
Ashley Carpenter, manager of Blu Spero boutique in the mall, said late Friday morning the crowds were a little slow but she was optimistic for a successful Black Friday.
"I feel like today everybody’s out and starting to come out," Carpenter said.
She said all the shipments for the store's merchandise have come in well ahead of the shopping holiday.
Black Friday, which is celebrated the Friday after Thanksgiving, is regarded as the start to the holiday shopping season.