Sharman's Sewing Center in Tyler will close Dec. 31 after 25 years in business.
The Longview store, which will celebrate its 38th anniversary next year, will remain open. Owner Sharman Dorsey said she is downsizing her business to simplify her life, and a "huge store closing" sale is being held in Tyler to show appreciation for her customers there. Denver-based RFM Retail Consulting will conduct the sale and liquidate all merchandise, including all sewing machines, quilting machines, embroidery machines, cabinets, supplies, fabrics and accessories. The sale will include a prize contest.
"I am thankful, grateful and very blessed to have always had wonderful caring staff/friends at both locations, double blessed by the countless friends Richard and I made over these 37 ½ years and the opportunity we have had to be of service to the awesome sewing and quilting community in the Tyler area for 25 years," Dorsey said in a statement the store provided.