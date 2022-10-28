Shabby to Chic Salon is celebrating new ownership with a grand opening on Saturday. Longtime Tyler stylist J’Lynn Bowers bought the salon earlier this month.
Bowers said she was ready to own a salon and was extremely excited to share the news.
“I have been a stylist in Tyler for my entire career spanning three decades; 30 years in this industry has prepared me for ownership,” she said. “I love my clients like family and believe in catering to them by offer a relaxing salon experience.”
The salon offers all color services, cuts for men, women, and children, perms, facial waxing lash services and is a Brazilian Blowout Certified Salon.
Bowers, who has come in top three for Best in Town stylist the last two years, said
“Our grand opening is a meet and greet; we will have food and drinks, give away a gift basket and all hair products and boutique items are 20 percent off during the opening celebration,” she said.
Bowers said she was happy to bring her experience to the salon as well as offer a peaceful environment.
“I love what I do, I am very skilled with a lot of experience,” Bowers said. “I am excited to offer my services and products in this small, quiet salon setting.”
The grand opening will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday Regular hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with late appointments available.
Shabby to Chic Salon is located at 115 West Charnwood Street.
For more information, visit the Shabby to Chic Grand Opening Facebook event page.