Seville Farms laid off 72 employees at its facility near Winona this month, as part of a larger "mass layoff and/or plant closing" at a total of three of its locations.
The layoffs affected 227 people, at farm locations near Winona and in Los Fresnos and Mansfield, according to a letter Seville Farms sent to the Texas Workforce Commission to inform the state agency about the layoffs that took place July 20. The letter didn't provide specific information about which facilities might be closing.
Attempts to reach company representatives on Tuesday were unsuccessful, but the letter said the move was a result of "unforeseen business circumstances including notice from a key customer of the loss of its account."
Fort Worth-based Seville Farms sells flowers and others plants. The company's website says it was founded in 1994 near Mansfield.
"... our mission was to provide high quality annuals, perennials, and ground covers to garden centers across Texas," the website says. "This is still our mission today. With facilities now across the region and production space that numbers in the millions of square feet, Seville Farms can deliver almost any product you want anywhere you want."
Seville Farms also has locations in Waxahachie, New Summerfield and Schulenberg.