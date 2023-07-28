Several East Texas businesses will have reason to celebrate through the month of August. Citizens Bank, Floor Covering International of East Texas, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, A Life Well Decorated, and “Dry Needle” Acupuncture, Chiropractic & Massage of Tyler will be holding ribbon cuttings and grand openings throughout the rest of the month.
Citizens Bank
On Thursday, August 3 at 2 p.m. Citizens Bank will hold its ribbon cutting.
Citizens Bank will be celebrating the opening of its new Loan Production office in Tyler along with new Tyler CEO Bretton Mariani. The ribbon cutting will be held at 2 p.m. with an open house following until 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 2327 Dueling Oaks or call 903-988-3415.
For more information, visit the Citizens Bank Facebook page.
Floor Coverings International of East Texas
On Thursday, August 10 at 12:30 p.m. will hold its ribbon cutting.
A Tyler couple is adding some extra convenience for those shopping for flooring. John and Kelsey Thompson opened Floor Coverings International of East Texas in January offering to bring the flooring to customers with its mobile flooring showroom.
The business offers a unique in-home shopping experience where customers can view samples in their homes alongside their existing décor and lighting, according to John Thompson.
The ribbon cutting will take place at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce located at 315 North Broadway Avenue.
For more information, visit the Floor Coverings International of East Texas Facebook page or call 903-363-1530.
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers
On Friday, August 11 at 2 p.m. FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers will hold its ribbon cutting.
Founded in 2012, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers is a physical therapy franchise with locations across the country. FYZICAL offers a medically based approach to health and wellness through comprehensive patient care using unique balance protocols and healthy lifestyle products and services.
FYZICAL is a leader in the future of health, wellness and preventative care.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 751 South Beckham Avenue.
For more information, visit the FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Tyler Facebook page or call 903-707-8099.
A Life Well Decorated
On Monday, August 14 at 12 p.m. A Life Well Decorated will hold its ribbon cutting.
A Life Well Decorated owner Jamey Vanderwege said she left the corporate life behind to follow her passion of interior design.
“I have always found myself pulled between two worlds: the complex corporate world and the fascinating world of interior design. I’m the type of gal who likes to march to the beat of her own drum and think outside of the box as my last boss put it,” she said. “With my corporate world know-how, owning several businesses and meandering back and forth between the two, I finally turned my back on the boardroom and said hello to what makes my heart sing.”
The ribbon cutting will take place at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce located at 315 North Broadway. (903) 871-5156
For more information, visit the A Life Well Decorated Facebook page or call 903-871-5156.
“Dry Needle” Acupuncture, Chiropractic & Massage of Tyler
On Friday, August 25 at 11 a.m. “Dry Needle” Acupuncture, Chiropractic & Massage of Tyler will hold its ribbon cutting
Dr. Charles R. Dixon of “Dry Needle” Acupuncture, Chiropractic & Massage of Tyler offers Chiropractic Adjustments, Dry Needle Acupuncture, Manual Myofascial Release Technique, Medical Massage Therapy by Trina Maxwell, and more.
The office will be celebrating its new location.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 1122 Doctors Drive.
For more information, visit the “Dry Needle” Acupuncture, Chiropractic & Massage of Tyler Facebook page or call 903-570-7080.