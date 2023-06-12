Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.