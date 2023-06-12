Several East Texas businesses will have reason to celebrate over the next several days. Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville, Tyler Trophy, Bricks and Minifigs, Susan Robinson Jewelry and Prosperity Trucking Services will be holding ribbon cuttings and grand openings throughout the rest of the month.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville
On Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m. Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville will unveil its newly renovated emergency room. The $1 million project will provide more access to care for patients in a more comfortable, private, and quiet space.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville administrator Barry Lofquist said the renovation will improve efficiency.
“This renovation literally touches every surface of our emergency department,” he said. “It improves efficiency by creating a better workflow with the addition of our new triage room, new registration store front, expansion of rooms and more, increasing access to care.”
The event will take place at 2026 South Jackson Street in Jacksonville.
For more information, visit the Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville website.
Bricks & Minifigs
On Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Bricks & Minifigs will hold its Grand Opening. The first 200 customers through the door at the event will receive custom minifigs. Guests can also enter to win a set of 92176 Saturn V Rocket and set of 10297 Boutique Hotel. Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of Tyler will be on hand from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We can’t wait to see you there,” said owner Scott Stewart.
The event will take place at 5201 South Broadway Avenue, Suite 134.
For more information, visit the Bricks & Minifigs Grand Opening Facebook event page.
Susan Robinson Jewelry
On Monday, June 19 Susan Robinson Jewelry will open its new location under new ownership. Mother-daughter duo Cyndy Hough and Blake Tucker recently purchased the business and moved it to a new location after the original store closed after more than 40 years of serving the Tyler area.
Hough said they were excited to continue the Susan Robinson Legacy.
“We are so excited to have the opportunity to purchase the brand and continue the legacy,” she said. “Customers will recognize many of the collections that SRJ has always carried with some new and creative selections, as well.”
The event will take place at 5779 South Broadway Avenue.
For more information, visit the Susan Robinson Jewelry Facebook page.
Prosperity Trucking Services
On Friday, June 30 at noon, Prosperity Trucking Services will hold its ribbon cutting. Prosperity Trucking Services LLC is an active DOT registered motor carrier
The event will take place at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce located at 315 North Broadway Avenue, Suite 100.
For more information, visit the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.