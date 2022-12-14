Tyler residents will soon be able to enjoy a second Chipotle location in Tyler.
Construction on the restaurant, located in South Tyler at the Village at Cumberland Park, is approaching completion and the business is now hiring.
According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, the building is set to be done on Dec. 20. The business has not yet confirmed an opening date but said in an earlier statement it would be sometime this winter.
The new location, which includes a drive-thru as well as dine-in restaurant, is located at 8916 South Broadway Avenue. The other Tyler location is at 4751 S Broadway Ave.
Chipotle had over 2,750 restaurants as of Dec. 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.
Steve Ells, founder, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. The popular restaurant currently staffs nearly 88,000 employees.
For more information on how to apply to the Cumberland location, visit the Chipotle Career website page.