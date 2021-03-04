A Cajun seafood restaurant will soon be coming to the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler.
The mall shared on its Facebook page this week that Laughing Crab will fill the spot of the closed Twisted Root Burger Co.
Laughing Crab says on its website that the restaurant locations focus on "creatively offering dishes with Cajun flavors and fresh seafood."
The restaurant currently has locations in Shreveport, Louisiana, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and West Des Moines, Iowa.
In addition to Tyler, a new location is also being planned in Bossier City, Louisiana, according to the restaurant's website.