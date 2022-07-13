Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday officially announced the address of its third location in Tyler.
The popular Tyler restaurant made an announcement last month that it would be expanding to add a third restaurant in the city. The owner said it would be on South Broadway Avenue but didn't give an exact location at that time.
The restaurant will be located at 3502 S Broadway Ave., Suite 408. Ruby's did not announce an opening date just yet, but employees said it will be shared on social media as soon as possible.
Menu items for the third location include fajita skillet plates, quesadillas, an omelet served on a bed of potatoes topped with cheese and avocado, flautas, and many more customer favorites.
Restaurant owner Ruby Abarca has grown a successful business, with two current operating locations and the third in the works, after starting with just $21 selling food from her home.
Abarca worked 60 hours a week at her day job and focused on her food during her only off day. Finally, the fruits of her labor and sacrifices paid off when she was able to open her first restaurant, 2021 E. Gentry Parkway in Tyler, in August 2020.
Abarca’s second location was closed due to a fire in March 2021 but later reopened at 813 Lindsey Lane in Tyler.
Since then, the restaurant’s fanbase has only continued to grow. Ruby’s has countless loyal customers and local East Texans who love the food and staff. With nearly 25,000 likes on the restaurant’s two Facebook pages, customers’ appreciation and satisfaction can be seen on social media.
Watch the video below to see some of the third location's menu items: