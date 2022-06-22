One of Tyler's staple Mexican restaurants is expanding.

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday officially announced that it will be opening a third location on South Broadway.

The announcement was made via Facebook. More details, including an opening date and exact location, will be announced at a later time.

Restaurant owner Ruby Abarca has grown a successful business, with two current operating locations and the third in the works, after starting with just $21 selling food from her home.

Abarca worked 60 hours a week at her day job and focused on her food during her only off day. Finally, the fruits of her labor and sacrifices paid off when she was able to open her first restaurant, 2021 E. Gentry Parkway in Tyler, in August 2020.

Abarca's second location was closed due to a fire in March 2021 but later reopened at 813 Lindsey Lane in Tyler.

Since then, the restaurant's fanbase has only continued to grow. Ruby's has countless loyal customers and local East Texans who love the food and staff. With nearly 25,000 likes on the restaurant's two Facebook pages, customers' appreciation and satisfaction can be seen on social media. Tuesday's post sharing news about the new location had hundreds of comments and shares in just 24 hours.

The opening date of Ruby's third restaurant has not yet been announced. Find more information about the restaurant at rubysmexicanrestaurant.com .