The Rose City Farmers Market will close two hours early Saturday due to a heat advisory.

According to organizers, the market will be open from 8 to 10 a.m.

Local farmers passionate about bringing food to the community decide to not close completely but rather shorten the time of the market in order to serve the local community and provide locally grown and made foods. Farmers have said they want to "continue to serve our WIC customers receiving farmers market vouchers before the season ends.”

The market will be at ETX Brewing Co., 221. S. Broadway Ave. Free parking is available at the Fair Plaza garage.

The market is pet friendly. Vendors accept WIC Farmers Market Vouchers and SNAP beneifts. 

