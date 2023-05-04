Rollin Stone Craft Burgers opened to the public Monday. The food truck offers various craft burgers with its signature beef blend of brisket, chuck, and short rib with a few made-in-house sauces that include roasted garlic aioli, jalapeño bacon mayo, roasted red pepper aioli, and a fire-roasted tomato mayo.
Owner and Chef Dexter Ballow said the idea to start the business began as far back as college.
“It all started in college when money was tight and eating out was scarce. I would get creative with my friends as we would pitch in and go to Walmart and buy things to grill at the dorms,” he said. “This not only helped us athletes make our money last but brought everyone closer together.”
“Throughout this process I became more creative, using ingredients I had to make meals which soon became an obsession. I have a competitive side so trying to make meals with what I had was definitely a challenge I was up for,” Ballow said. “Cooking has always been a passion of mine for many years and with the lack of consistency in fast food chains and the lack of customer service I wanted to create an atmosphere that nailed both sectors.”
The family-owned business takes flavors of different spices, sauces and proteins and tries to match them in a way that compliments each other. All sauces are made in house from scratch with a little trial and error and research and development.
“We also will feature a burger of the month that will be centered around seasonal fruits, vegetables, and proteins to maximize its availability and freshness,” Ballow said. “Examples include, incorporating crawfish into burgers during its season, topping burgers with brisket during grilling holidays, or using fresh hatch chile peppers stuffed with melted queso chihuahua cheese and topped on a burger.”
Ballow has worked in various fast food chains and restaurants and has never been able to see nor hear customer feedback, which makes him excited for this venture.
“Being on the front lines is a great way to achieve that while building customer relationships and engaging within the community. We are family owned and operated with many having other jobs and still helping on the trailer after hours,” he said. “Everything is made to order to ensure the utmost quality and freshness, so take that into consideration when placing orders and know that the hype is definitely worth the wait.”
Rollin Stone Craft Burgers offers half-pound patties or 2-ounce slider patties which come two per order.
For more information and location schedules, visit the Rollin Stone Craft Burgers Facebook page. So far, the truck has served Tyler, Whitehouse and is set to be a vendor at the Kids in Business Event in Bullard from this Saturday.