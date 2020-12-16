The owners of the Roast Social Kitchen announced the permanent closure of their restaurant on Tuesday.
In a statement on Facebook, Jen and Nick Pencis apologized for the sudden departure of the business, located at 1125 E 5th St in Tyler, and said they want to pursue other opportunities.
"There's really just no need of a long good bye or community shaming conversation about how you should do more to support local … Because the truth is, you all did show up, a bunch and we had a lot of really great times together. You all helped us manifest a dream and we will forever be grateful for your love and support," the Pencis family wrote. "The hospitality industry as a whole, has taken a beating during COVID and restaurants have been particularly vulnerable, but we managed to persevere through the darkest part of that trial, because you continued to do your part.
The statement went on to say it's been an honor to see the staff rallying to open and innovating to serve customers during the pandemic.
The Pencis family explained the five-year lease for the restaurant space is up, and they've been fortunate to purchase properties to cultivate. They also noted the COVID-19 pandemic was a small part in their decision to close.
"This will enable us to reinvest in places and procedures that leave our part of this industry less permeable to random vulnerabilities. This in-turn ensures that we can continue to do our part of building a strong community by offering solid places of employment, which is something that we are deeply passionate about perpetuating into our future," the family wrote. "COVID has played a small, albeit valuable part in our decision by reminding us that while the only constant is change, more importantly, the ones who survive the change are the ones most willing to adapt."
Jen and Nick Pencis said they'll be taking a "much-needed break," but also encouraged people to show up for local restaurants.