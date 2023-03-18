ReNew You Cryotherapy owners Bret and Jana Bradberry are sharing the benefits of cryotherapy and their path to business owners.
The couple bought the business in the summer of 2022, just following the brunt of the pandemic. Jana worked for the previous owner and became certified in cryotherapy along the way.
Bret said the pandemic changed the duo's lives drastically but led to what they now call “a passion to heal.”
“The place had been open for seven years and my wife ran the place for the previous owner. While doing so she received certifications and basically fell in love with offering people a real and honest life-changing therapy,” he said. “A few years later when the pandemic hit, my wife and I had to change our lives drastically and she was home with the kids while they were not allowed to go to school through the pandemic.”
Bret said as the pandemic began to slow, the owner at the time started planning for retirement.
“After the pandemic the previous owner began preparing to retire and my wife and I bought the business from him,” he said. “What we realized was that no one really knew this business or this therapy was available in Tyler. We saw something that Tyler and the surrounding areas deserved.”
In the eight short months since buying the business, the couple has built a passion for the little known therapy and helping others.
“Since buying it we have developed a passion for helping people through our therapies and have countless stories of how people have had their lives changed positively when there seemed to be no other options for their health,” he said.
Bret explains cryotherapy like an ice bath without getting wet. The method uses nitrogen gas for a total of three minutes to cool the body to maintain a constant internal body temperature, as in the time of rest, and during physical exertion.
ReNew You Cryotherapy also offers compression therapy, red light therapy, and cryoskin; a method used to shrink stubborn fat cells on the body and face.
Bret said although the method of cryotherapy has been backed for decades, many people still don’t know its benefits.
“This is a very real way to manage pain, and to heal the body; to recover from sports, surgeries, to boost metabolism, promote the healthiest circulation and so many more things for any and every person who uses these therapies,” he said. “This is backed by 50 years of science but for our area it is the most revolutionary way for regular people to deal with pain and health issues without spending a lot of money.”
ReNew You Cryotherapy is located at 5604 Old Bullard Road, Suite 106 and can be reached at (903) 561-8790. Hours of operation are Mon. through Fri. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.renewyoucryotyler.com.