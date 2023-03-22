Relax Lab, a unique business offering float therapy, recently expanded to include Relax Lab Family.
Relax Lab was opened in November of 2019 by Laura Barton, Lloyd Luthas, and Yenissel De Nova with the intention of bringing their love for float therapy to the East Texas area.
In January, the group partnered with Dr. Hannah Victoria of Health Vitality Chiropractic to open Relax Lab Family in the same space to offer pediatric appointments.
The purpose of float therapy is to eliminate as many external senses as possible. This removal of stimuli can induce a meditative state and transformative experience for the floater. Once relaxed in a float-state, the body is totally supported, and there is little for the brain to do. Every muscle is able to relax as the effects of gravity are temporarily suspended, according to Co-Founder Laura Barton.
“Almost everyone can float and benefit from the therapeutic results. You don't need practice, knowledge, or special discipline either,” she said. “The tank does all the work for you.”
Float therapy can help with PTSD, acute anxiety and depression, chronic pain, muscle recovery, creative support, and more.
“Floating can also be a safe place to decompress and allow meaningful personal discovery to occur,” Barton said. “In addition to these benefits, habitual floating allows people to develop a type of ‘body memory’ that promotes energy and well-being; something they can take into their daily life.”
Relax Lab Family offers pediatric craniosacral therapy and pediatric massage.
Craniosacral Therapy is a light-handed, non-invasive touch therapy which increases the body's ability to evaluate and heal itself. Through the use of gentle physical touch, the treatment can help the circulation of cerebrospinal fluid around the brain, pelvis and spinal cord. By using this method, an infant can experience relief from various types of pain and disease including neuromuscular functions, improved sensory faculty, and increased motor coordination, according to Barton.
Pediatric massage helps young body’s growth and recovery through light massage. Pediatric relief techniques leave children with less pain and more body awareness. Pediatric massage is designed for children ages four to 14; children four to 11 years old must have parent or guardian present in the room at all times during session.
Barton said Relax Lab and Relax Lab Family are focused on promoting wellness and recovery by encouraging both the body and mind to relax for adults, children, and infants.
In addition to float therapy, Relax Lab offers massage therapy, craniosacral therapy, lymphatic Drainage Massage, nucalm Therapy, normatec therapy, and prenatal, birth preparation and postpartum massage therapy as well as private yoga sessions.
Relax Lab also boasts and upstairs “relax room” where clients can meditate, hang out, read, play card games, and more.
Both Relax Lab and Relax Lab Family are located in the Mosaic District off of Earl Campbell Parkway.
Barton said the growing Mosaic District allowed the businesses to benefit greatly.
“The Mosaic District is a development with a host of dynamic and creative businesses and we have benefitted greatly and been inspired from working alongside such,” she said. “We love being a part of the Mosaic District family and have delighted in watching it grow and flourish over the years.”
Relax Lab is located at 2469 Mosaic Way, Suite A with Relax Lab Family only 50 feet away in the next building. Hours of operation are Mon. through Sat. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Barton said appointments are always recommended and can be made over the phone at (903) 405-4383 or online.
For more information, visit www.myrelaxlab.com.