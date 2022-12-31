It's almost time for the Tyler Parks and Recreation 2023 Corporate Challenge. Registration opens on Monday and closes on March 30.
This event is designed to bring local businesses together for networking opportunities with other professionals while competing in a friendly competition.
Fourteen athletic and non-athletic events are being offered.
Tyler businesses will have the opportunity to enter teams into the following events held throughout the month-long challenge:
• 5K Run (Men/Women)
• Co-Ed Basketball
• Corn Hole
• Tug of War
• Co-Ed Dodgeball
• Dominoes
• Co-Ed Disc Golf
• Co-Ed Pickleball
• Co-Ed Kickball
• Ping Pong
• Bowling
• Trivia
• Co-Ed Volleyball
• Co-Ed Miniature Golf
Enrollment options include an all-inclusive one-time discounted fee of $525 covering the registration fee and one team registration for all 14 events and an a la carte option allowing the company to pay a one-time $100 registration fee and an additional small fee for each event they would like to compete in.
For more details regarding the corporate challenge, visit www.TylerCorporateChallenge.com.
Events begin on April 18.
For more information, contact Athletic Coordinator Allan Piedra at (903) 595-7217 or email at apiedra@tylertexas.com.