Pickleball: a favorite pastime

Pickleball paddles lie on a bench as participants in a pickle ball clinic take a short break at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler on Nov. 18, 2014. Pickleball is one of 14 athletic and non-athletic events being offered during the City of Tyler's 2023 Corporate Challenge. 

 Tyler Morning Telegraph File

It's almost time for the Tyler Parks and Recreation 2023 Corporate Challenge. Registration opens on Monday and closes on March 30.

This event is designed to bring local businesses together for networking opportunities with other professionals while competing in a friendly competition.

Fourteen athletic and non-athletic events are being offered.

Pickleball at the Glass Rec in tyler

Stephen Smith, of Whitehouse, and Michele Ely, of Holly Lake Ranch, play pickleball at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler on Nov. 18, 2014. Pickleball will be one of the 14 events offered during the 2023 City of Tyler Corporate Challenge.

Tyler businesses will have the opportunity to enter teams into the following events held throughout the month-long challenge:

• 5K Run (Men/Women)

• Co-Ed Basketball

• Corn Hole

• Tug of War

• Co-Ed Dodgeball

• Dominoes

• Co-Ed Disc Golf

• Co-Ed Pickleball

• Co-Ed Kickball

• Ping Pong

• Bowling

• Trivia

• Co-Ed Volleyball

• Co-Ed Miniature Golf

20190303_local_Fresh_15_race_web_8
Runners take off during the sixth Annual Fresh 15k and 5k race in Tyler on Saturday March 2, 2019. A 5K run for men and women will be one of the 14 events offered during the City of Tyler Corporates Challenge. Registration opens Monday and continues through March 30.

Enrollment options include an all-inclusive one-time discounted fee of $525 covering the registration fee and one team registration for all 14 events and an a la carte option allowing the company to pay a one-time $100 registration fee and an additional small fee for each event they would like to compete in.

For more details regarding the corporate challenge, visit www.TylerCorporateChallenge.com.

Events begin on April 18.

For more information, contact Athletic Coordinator Allan Piedra at (903) 595-7217 or email at apiedra@tylertexas.com.

 
 

