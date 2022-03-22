A regenerative medicine clinic that opened in Longview is also planning a Tyler location.
Robert Rodriguez is the East Texas franchisee for QC Kinetix, which is based in Charlotte. The company says its clinics offer a "non-surgical alternative to pain relief."
"QC Kinetix uses all-natural biologic protocols to stimulate the body to repair or heal its own damaged tissues and joints. It’s an alternative to surgery, NSAIDs and pain pills that mask the pain but don’t repair the problem. For patients seeking relief from pain due to musculoskeletal injury, chronic joint pain, or hip, knee or shoulder pain, regenerative procedures are the next frontier for treatment," a statement from the company said.
A QC Kinetix representative said the Tyler location hasn't been selected, so the timeline for its opening isn't finalized.
“I’ve been in the medical industry for my entire career,” Rodriguez said. “I’m constantly on the lookout for new and cutting-edge methods to manage pain and regenerative medicine is an amazing alternative to pain killing drugs and surgery. What we’re able to do at our clinic to help people achieve a better quality of life is incredible, and I invite anybody dealing with pain to come visit.”
QC Kinetix describes itself as "concierge medicine" that operates on a cash basis.
"There is no haggling with insurance companies. Patients pay cash and get a very high level of care and service with state-of-the-art treatments," a statement from the company said. "Every patient receives quality time with their medical provider and a customized plan of treatment based on their individual diagnosis and condition."
The Longview office is at 703 E Marshall Ave, Medical Plaza II, Suite 3007. For more information visit https://qckinetix.com/.