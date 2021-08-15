Prothro, Wilhelmi and Company is pleased to announce that Shelby Cannon has recently received her certification and is now a licensed CPA.
Her areas of practice include tax preparation services for individuals, partnerships, corporations, and trusts. Shelby graduated Magna Cum Laude from Baylor University with her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and her Master of Accountancy.
She is a member of the Tyler Young Professionals Network and Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.