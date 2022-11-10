Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday.
The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community.
The business made the announcement via email stating:
“Since opening in 2019, we have truly enjoyed being a part of the Tyler community and appreciate your business over the years. Unfortunately, we have decided not to continue our lease and will be closing our doors until we can find a new location in the area," the company said.
"Thank you again and please visit us at our locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and our newest restaurant opening in January 2023 in Lake Highlands in the Dallas area.”
Spokeswoman Ariana Hajibashi said the company is hopeful to return to the area.
“We do hope to open another Tyler location in the future,” she said.
For more information or to read the company statement, visit the Shell Shack Tyler Facebook page.