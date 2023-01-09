A popular Tyler restaurant is closing its doors after 23 years in business. Traditions announced via Facebook post Monday morning that the restaurant closed Sunday.
The longtime restaurant released the following message to the community:
“After 23 years of serving the Tyler community, we made the tough decision to close Traditions on January 8, 2023. It has been our joy to serve our guests over the years and we consider it a privilege and blessing to have counted so many as part of our lives for so long. We loved seeing your faces regularly and we are grateful for making more friends than we can count. We hope you stay in touch and you can find us at Corner Bakery Café, our other restaurant in Tyler, where we’ll continue service as usual.
"Many thanks go out to the families, organizations, schools, and businesses who faithfully trusted Traditions for their catering needs. We have enjoyed being a part of the important events in your lives that keep our community strong.
"Most of all, we thank our loyal employees who have become family to us. You have made Traditions special for so many people. We are forever grateful to you.
Sincerely,
Kandi, Robert, and Kristn Owens”
Traditions boasted upscale cafeteria-style dining at family prices. According to comments on the post, the beloved restaurant will be extremely missed.