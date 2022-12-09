Popular Tyler boutique Gaudy Me recently celebrated one year under new ownership and marked the special occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Gaudy Me opened in Tyler more than 30 years ago before closing permanently in February 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic.
New owner Misty Rohr purchased and reopened the store in October 2021.
Rohr said the first year was not without some bumps in the road, but also blessings.
“Honestly, the first year has flown by so fast. I can’t believe it has already been a year. We have had a few roller coasters, but more blessings than we can count this past year,” she said. “We would not be where we are today without all of our loyal customers of the Tyler and surrounding areas. “
Rohr said the idea to purchase the store came after a conversation with her brother.
“It is actually a funny story; my brother and business partner Austin Rohr and I were driving back from Dallas looking at another franchise to partner in. On the way back I told him Tyler really needed another women’s boutique or place to shop since Gaudy Me/Dressing Gaudy was no longer open,” she said. “He had no clue they had permanently closed and was shocked to hear. Instantly, he was on the phone making phone calls and the following morning we had a business meeting with the previous owner.”
“This was truly a dream come true,” Rohr added.
Gaudy Me offers specialty apparel items not found in local department stores as well as accessories, shoes, jewelry and more.
Rohr said the store has already begun offering Christmas specials and has partnered with others in the community to give back during the holiday season.
“We are currently beginning our 12 days of Christmas in the store. Every day for the next 12 days we will have a different special and sale going on in the store,” she said. “We are also involved in Tyler ISD’s 12 Days of Christmas.”
“We will also be a partnering with Superior Outfitters this year for the Blue Santa program here in Tyler along with sponsoring a family for Christmas,” Rohr said. “We are really big about giving back to the community and being involved. We believe in helping others and taking care of those who also take care of us.”
Gaudy Me is located at 4536 South Broadway and can be reached at 903-630-4377. Hours of operation are Mon. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sun. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Gaudy Me Facebook page.