HTeaO will soon be thanking its customers by offering deals throughout the week beginning Monday.
HTeaO is a franchise started in Amarillo and offers 23 flavors of sweet and unsweetened Texas style iced tea, premium water and ice.
The Tyler location opened in the fall of 2021 and has been going strong ever, since said Tonya Clark who owns the business with her husband Greg.
“Business has been great,” she said. “We are continuing to concentrate on building our brand on the east side of the state.”
“We are currently in talks of a second location,” Clark added.
The store provides a premium product at a reasonable price and supports the community by giving all first responders in uniform their cup free of charge,” according to Clark.
“We also give back a percentage of revenue to the community every month through donation and community involvement and are currently supporting other small business food trucks and bakeries by hosting them in our parking lot,” Clark said.
Clark said the purpose of Customer Appreciation Week, which will offer different deals every two days, is to give back to customers by celebrating with awesome deals, ranging from half priced snacks to apparel.
“It's our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our customers who have been so good to us,” she said.
“It has been our dream to open our own business. Most people in our family have owned a business,” Clark said. “We love HTeaO and believe that we have the best products we can offer. If you taste our tea, you will love it too.”
“Our goal is to provide a fun, uplifting environment where our customers can find a little happiness in their day,” she said.
The store offers happy hour every day from 2 to 4 p.m.
HTeaO is located at 1325 East 5th Street and can be reached at 903-522-4200.
For more information, visit the HTeaO Tyler Facebook page.