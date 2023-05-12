East Texans don't have to wait any longer for the brick and mortar opening of popular candy apple business The Apple Gal.

The store will officially open Saturday at its new space in the Mosaic District.

Owner Morgan Francis said she started the business following the birth of her son in the fall of 2019 as a hobby, not knowing it would take off the way it did.

“I had made caramel apples the year before for the teachers I taught with in Bryan-College Station,” she said. “After having my son and quitting my job to stay with him, I wanted to have a hobby that was just for me; little did I know at the time what would happen.”

Like many other recent small businesses, The Apple Gal will be calling the ever-growing Mosaic District home.

“I cannot I tell you how many commercial rental spaces I looked at before stumbling upon this opportunity, via Natalie at Joyful Bites. My family and I are huge fans of True Vine, and I’ve watch this place develop into a beautiful space,” Francis said. “I never would’ve thought that we would be opening a store here. It feels like a perfect fit and we are over the moon about it.”

Francis said trying to open the store while managing her own family was a roller coaster of emotions.

“It feels so surreal; a long time coming. There are a lot of emotions that are happening right now,” she said. “I think only a crazy person would have a 6-week-old baby and open the shop at the same time, but the community has been so supportive and I know we are all ready.”

The Apple Gal offers over 20 flavors including salted caramel, cinnamon roll, and Blue Bell Ice Cream Moo-llennium Crunch, to name a few. Every apple is homemade and hand-dipped.

Francis said starting as a popup business and now going to a brick and mortar, she has a lot to learn but she is ready for the adventure.

“I’m a popup girl. I know how to set up a table at a random location and sell some apples within an hour,” she said. “So, a store operation is something that I’m going to have to get used to. We are looking forward normal ‘business hours’ and being open all day; and especially getting to see and talk to everybody.”

The Apple Gal is located at 2459 Mosaic Way, Suite C. Hours of operation are Tuesdays, Thursday, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit The Apple Gal Facebook page.