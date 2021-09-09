What About Kabob and His Gyros is back with a brand new place to call home.
The company originally opened in 2011 but shut down in 2017. Current co-owner Phillip Wilmeth was such a huge fan of the restaurant that he reopened it as a food truck where he kept the same processes and recipes. The food truck thrived for approximately two years, traveling to different locations around Tyler. In fact, their food was so well-loved customers would wait in line for up to two hours at times.
However, in 2020, like so many other food businesses, the company hit financial hardships; that coupled with problematic weather and canceled catered events due to COVID-19 forced them to close their truck doors. The owners used the sale of the truck to find a permanent location.
Wilmeth who owns the restaurant with Joe and Sarah Peck, said it was the perfect timing and he was excited about having a brick-and-mortar space for more reliability and consistent service.
“It feels great having a dependable location for customers to find us regularly. The biggest issue with the food truck was that customers had to track us down on social media and while that can be a lot of fun, it could also sometimes be frustrating,” said Wilmeth. “With our new location and more availability we are excited to be able to provide more of our food to Tyler.”
“We moved to that location because it is in a great developing area on Broadway and due to the small square footage is affordable for our business model,” Wilmeth continued. "Joe and Sarah were instrumental in making the move happen."
The fun and catchy name, which is a play on the Bill Murray movie What About Bob, was given to the eatery by the original owner Joey Nartia.
Their menu consists of traditional Greek and Mediterranean dishes including gyros, falafel, and shawarma chicken with their own unique twists and seasonings.
Wilmeth believes one of the best things about their menu items is their freshness.
“We make everything from scratch including our pita bread and sauces. We also make everything fresh to order so it's the safest and best quality food we can make,” he said.
What About Kabobs is located at 7925 South Broadway, Suite 500. They are open Tuesday –Saturday for lunch from 11am-2pm and for dinner from 5pm-8pm.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 903-213-3787.