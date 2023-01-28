A popular East Texas bakery has now rebranded to a catering company servicing the greater East Texas area.
The LuLu & Kakes bakery opened during March 2020, at the pinnacle of the pandemic said owner Judith Cantrell.
“Obviously, we had no idea that the world would be shutting down when we made our decision to open the bakery, but we had to make it work. We literally used the last $70 to our name to start up our business; enough to make one batch of cupcakes and advertise,” she said. “We think of our family-run business as a ministry before anything, and our hearts are in serving others. Sometimes, that has nothing at all to do with sweets or food, but just being there for anyone who needs a shoulder, needs prayer, and needs an ear to listen. That is truly where our success lies.”
The bakery took off but would be plagued, like many other family-owned businesses, by the impact of the pandemic.
“Our bakery took off like a speed train when we opened, and over the past three years, it has grown and expanded several times. We went from making cupcakes only to making cakes, iced sugar cookies, charcuterie, fruit baskets, and cooking classes. During the pandemic, I was inspired by the lack of groceries at the store to begin Little Chefs, a cooking class for children. I realized that we live in times where everything is handed to you, almost immediately, including food,” she said. “Cooking at home had become a thing of the past with fast food and restaurants. When those were closed due to COVID, everyone started panic-buying food, and I could not help but think that most of that food would go to waste because many do not know how to prepare food at home.”
“The answer seemed obvious to me: teach the newest generation the lost art of cooking. And we do believe that food is art. So we began hosting workshops and camps and private lessons for kiddos to learn to cook,” Cantrell added. “Unfortunately, since about June 2022, we all started feeling the prices of food both at home and at the shop. I never raised my prices, but the economy has all but killed the small ma-pa restaurants, and ours was no different. My husband built me a commercial kitchen on our property, and on December 31st, we closed the doors to our brick and mortar to concentrate on catering.”
Cantrell began catering during the holidays taking on smaller jobs for local businesses.
“I began catering around Thanksgiving of last year, smaller jobs for local businesses. This past holiday season, I catered a ‘Cajun Christmas’ in Tyler at two business park buildings managed by Younger Partners, and we had a blast,” she said. “I decided then, this is what I am going to focus on, feeding the masses and expanding our reach.”
Cantrell said the focus of both the bakery and now the catering business has always been about ministry.
“The most unique thing about our business is that we are a ministry first. Our motto is ‘Feed Them’ (Isaiah 58:10-11). Our goal is the share the goodness of God to everyone we encounter, and to help others however we can,” she said. “We are family owned and operated, and we have an incredible back story. In fact, I actually wrote a book about it called 'The Little Mustard Seed.'”
LuLu & Kakes will cater within a 100-mile radius which will reach as far as Shreveport, Dallas and Houston.
Cantrell said the business, named after her daughters will remain the same.
“Our name will remain LuLu & Kakes. We dropped the ‘cupcakery and sweet shoppe’ although we still make delicious cakes, cookies and cupcakes,” she said. “The business is named after my daughters. Lexi, LuLu, and Kaylee ,Kakes, are the reason I do everything I do, so it is fitting that our name stay the same, to keep me focused on what matters.”
Cantrell said her creativity has fueled her business ventures.
“I am a foodie at heart; my entire life has been surrounded with art. Whether I am painting murals on windows, decorating cakes and cookies, or plating a beautiful meal, art is where my heart is. I love discovering new flavor combinations and creating new dishes,” she said. “I have always been told by friends and family that I need to open a restaurant, but honestly, I don't want to be limited to what or where I serve. I want to feed people all over. That is why I began catering; it enables me to share what I love, serving others, and doing so all over the state.”
The business offers an upscale catering menu including hors d'oeuvres, fajita bar, gourmet mac and cheese bar, barbecue bar, pasta bar, and more.
Cantrell said she is excited to serve the Tyler area and encourages people to continue to shop local.
“We would really just love the introduction into the Tyler area, and offer our services. We are a small business with big dreams, and it would be such a blessing to see other local families supporting our dream,” she said. “I would like to encourage everyone to support all local small businesses during these difficult times with the economy. They are working extra hard to survive, and they need each of us to continue to patronize their businesses as often as they can.”
For more information, visit the LuLu & Kakes Facebook page.