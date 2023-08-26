The restaurant bringing the best of island cuisine to East Texas is now open for Sunday brunch. Earlier this month Caribbean Kitchen announced it changed its hours of operation to include Sundays.
The restaurant, which opened in 2021, offers menu items that are a true reflection of the island cuisines and are made fresh daily, according to owner Jennifer Blake.
“Our cuisine caters to our Latin and Jamaican Caribbean families — Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica to be exact,” Blake said. “We are considered Latin American soul food which is always home cooked.”
Blake said being the only Caribbean restaurant in the area brings customers from as far as Houston, Dallas, Shreveport, and other surrounding areas.
When Blake saw a growing demand for brunch options, she made it happen.
“I decided to open for brunch on Sundays because we noticed a growing demand for a brunch option in our area,” she said. “Many of our customers expressed their interest in having a relaxing and delicious brunch experience on Sundays, so we decided to cater to their needs.”
Blake said she wanted to offer diverse brunch menu items that will be exclusive to Sundays.
“We will have a special menu for our Sunday brunch. We wanted to offer a unique and diverse selection of dishes that are perfect for a leisurely Sunday brunch,” she said. “Our menu includes classic brunch items such as chicken eggs and waffles, steak eggs and waffles, pork-chop and waffles, and shrimp and waffles; of course our delicious lemonade and a selection of fruit blended mimosas with more to be added.”
Blake explained that she hopes the Sunday brunches will be about more than just the food saying her restaurant has always been about family, friends, and gathering the community.
“We want people to know that our new schedule allows them to start their Sundays off at church getting their blessings and then come to the restaurant to get their nutrition with a delicious and satisfying brunch,” she said. “It's a great opportunity for friends and families to gather and enjoy a leisurely meal together.”
“We believe that our Sunday brunch will become a beloved tradition for many in our community,” Blake added.
Brunch hours will be Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This will give our customers ample time to enjoy their brunch and still have the rest of the day for other activities,” Blake said.
Opening Sundays for an authentic Caribbean brunch wasn’t the only news Blake had to share. She went on to say she will soon be opening a food truck in the coming months.
“In addition to our Sunday brunch, we also have some exciting news to share. We will be launching a food truck in the near future,” she said. “While I don't have the exact date yet, I can tell you that it will be within the next couple of months.”
Blake said the food truck will allow the restaurant to reach a broader audience and is excited about the venture.
“The food truck will allow us to bring our delicious food to different locations and reach a wider audience,” she said. “We are really excited about this new venture and can't wait to share more details with you in the future.”
Caribbean Kitchen is located at 1125 East Fifth Street and can be reached at (903) 630-3960.
Hours of operation are Tues. through Sat. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sun. from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri. and Sat. closing hours may be extended depending on events and crowd.
For more information, visit the Caribbean Kitchen Facebook page.