pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Tyler is now open.
The store is located at 8942 S Broadway Ave in The Village at Cumberland shopping center.
pOpshelf is an "exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less," according to a press release from the company.
Customers can expect a "fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience" as they browse a selection of seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and more.
“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Tyler store,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s senior director of store operations. “Customers can explore our store and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. At pOpshelf, there’s fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in stress-free shopping experience we offer, and we look forward to welcoming the community to our new store."
The Tyler pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs and employ team members passionate about helping customers enjoy their shopping experience. At pOpshelf, team members will have the opportunity to join an invigorating retail environment that brings to life the new brand’s mission of making shopping exciting and fun for everyday purchases and unique finds. Candidates interested in joining the pOpshelf team may review and apply for positions online at https://careers.popshelf.com/ or text JOBS to 38228 for a link to the careers page.
As part of pOpshelf’s commitment to serving communities, it is partnering with The Confetti Foundation to provide birthday parties to children who have to spend their birthday in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility. The partnership aims to bring a little fun and joy to patients and their families during a difficult time.
pOpshelf debuted introduced its differentiated retail store in the Nashville, Tennessee market in fall 2020. It is a retail concept by the Dollar General Corporation.
The company currently operates 100 locations in nine states including more than 40 store-within-a-store locations that combine pOpshelf and DG Market offerings, with plans to have approximately 1,000 total stores by its 2025 fiscal year end.
The Tyler store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.