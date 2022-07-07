Tyler will soon be home to another gym.
Planet Fitness, which currently has one location in Tyler, will be opening a second location in South Tyler.
The brand new facility is being built at 8950 S. Broadway Ave., next to Studio Movie Grill in The Village at Cumberland Park, according to information provided by the company.
The facility will feature 22,000 square feet of brand new equipment, fully equipped locker rooms and an expansive spa.
"Join early online today and save during our membership presale," Planet Fitness states on its website. "We look forward to welcoming you at our brand new location opening soon in South Tyler."
Planet Fitness hopes to open its new location this fall, CBS19 reported.