The Pilot Travel Center in Tyler is now ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and new amenities.
The renovations are part of Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores in order to to upgrade the experience for team members and guests, and prepare for the future of travel.
Additionally, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 to Tyler ISD as part of its commitment to giving back.
As part of the store’s complete overhaul from curb to counter, features:
• Refreshed and expanded restrooms and showers to improve the guest experience
• A remodeled kitchen to serve guests their favorite food items
• New hot food and pizza offerings
• Expanded beverage coolers
• Three new self-checkouts for a quicker shopping experience
• New team member breakroom
• Updated public laundry facilities
Vice President of Store Modernization at Pilot Company Allison Cornish said the company is excited to showcase its updated center as well as give back to the community.
“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Tyler community and the travelers we serve every day,” she said. “We continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”
The New Horizons initiative is a three-year project to fully remodel more than 400 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel center locations and marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date. In honor of this initiative and the company’s long history of giving back to its local communities, Pilot Company is donating the $10,000 to Early Literacy Maker-Creator Labs in Title 1 elementary school libraries for K-2nd grade students.
Guests can now save 10 cents off every gallon of gas at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations until Sept. 5, 2023, by texting “SAVE10” to 26494.
*Offer valid on gas and auto diesel gallons through Sept. 5, 2023. Texting gives consent to PFJ auto-marketing SMS. Message and data rates may apply. Consent not required for purchase. Full terms and conditions can be found at pilotflyingj.com/summer.
The new renovated Pilot Travel Center is located at 12881 FM 14-A.