True Vine Brewing Company had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. The popular brewery held a special celebration for its ninth anniversary.
General Manager Kelly Clark said the festivities brought old friends and new faces.
“We had a great turnout. We loved seeing large groups of friends and family arriving together to enjoy the festivities,” Clark said. “We saw longtime friends and first-time visitors.”
Owners asked patrons to bring their favorite photos of past visits to True Vine to include on a ‘history wall’.
“The history wall was a great addition to our taproom and we are excited to see this grow as more and more memories are added. We have been honored to host a wide variety of events including weddings, birthdays, memorials, showers and gender reveals,” Clark said. “Everyone wants their special event to create memories that will last a lifetime and we consider it a privilege to host these events.”
Clark said the atmosphere at the event felt very much like going over to a best friend's house for a Saturday afternoon cookout.
“The weather was perfect, the live music was awesome, the beer was flowing, and everyone was having a great time,” Clark said.
Clark went on to say the company is grateful for the community’s support.
“From our humble beginnings over at Englewood to our current location on Earl Campbell, which we believe is the best overall venue in East Texas, celebrating nine years as a company with our community was such an honor for us,” Clark said. “The love and support we feel from our customers truly is one of the driving factors for us as a company. We brew artistic beer, cultivate thriving community events and offer a place at the table for all.”
For more information, visit the True Vine Brewing Company Facebook page.
Photos courtesy True Vine Brewing Company