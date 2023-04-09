On Saturday, the popular clothing brand Weird & Different expanded for a second time in less than a year by moving to a bigger space in Broadway Square Mall.
“Our products are something more than just clothes and apparel, they are products that symbolize that being yourself is a beautiful thing, as well as embracing one’s own oddness is what makes us all individually special,” Brown said.
Brown shared that his anti-bullying efforts through his clothing line have been embraced by the Tyler community.
“Business has been going really well since we have opened our first store. Also, our anti-bullying campaign has hit the masses in a very positive way,” he said. “People that come in our store always tell us how much our message makes them feel proud to be themselves. We also have met so many amazing people like, city councilmen, the mayor, and a lot of other wholesome business owners.”