Susan Robinson Jewelry officially opened its doors in a new location under new ownership on Monday.
Mother-daughter duo Cyndy Hough and Blake Tucker recently purchased the business and moved it to the new location after the original store closed after more than 40 years of serving the Tyler area.
Tucker said although the term sounds cliché, the best way she could describe finally being open was “excited."
“I know it sounds cliché, but the feeling is just excitement, we are so excited to be here and be open,” she said. “My mom and I knew we wanted to carry on this legacy and we are grateful for the opportunity.”
Tucker said although they brought all of the former jewelry store’s employees with them, all of the jewelry featured in the store are new pieces.
“I think a lot of people don’t know that we didn’t take one piece of jewelry from the old store. While we did keep some of the designers, the pieces are new along with some new designers,” she said. “And, of course, we brought the original Susan Robinson Jewelry employees, who are like family, with us.”
The store is still receiving jewelry daily to fully stock the store and plans to hold a grand opening in the near future.
The store is located at 5779 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler.