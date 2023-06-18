Record numbers gathered at Bricks & Minifigs with a line out the door on Saturday for the store's grand opening in Tyler.
The first 200 customers through the door at the event received custom minifigs. Guests could also enter to win a set of 92176 Saturn V Rocket and set of 10297 Boutique Hotel. Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of Tyler was on hand from 10 a.m. to noon.
Family owned by Scott and Jennifer Stewart, LEGOS are a big part of their family dynamic, according to Jennifer.
“LEGO products are a big part of our family culture. Scott and our three boys love building LEGO sets as well as creating their own builds. We moved from a city with a Bricks & Minifigs and have missed having one close by,” she said.
Bricks & Minifigs is located at 5201 South Broadway Avenue, Suite 134.
For more information, visit the Bricks & Minifigs Tyler Facebook page.