Mother Goose is a domestic short hair mix that is almost 2 years of age. She loves playing with toys and would keep just about anyone company. She would do best in a home without young kids or a lot of commotion. She has a real affectionate side but likes her peace and quiet. We have not had her around other cats or dogs but would most likely mingle well with time and a proper introduction.
Griswold was picked up as a stray by a caring family who reached out to us for help. He was adopted and returned because he has Pemphigus. This can be easily treated. We estimate his birth date to be 07/19/2020. He has a playful personality once settled in his home. We are looking for a home that can provide him with an inside only life. He has been neutered and is current on vaccines.
Mazie is a 10-year-old domestic short hair mix that was rescued as a stray in East Texas. She has been fully vetted and is patiently waiting to be adopted. Mazie is adjusting well to the indoor life. She is litter box trained and loves food. She is slowly being introduced to other cats and dogs and would do best with other older pets.
Colt is a 1.5 year old Heeler mix. He weighs 39 lbs. and is current on all his vetting. Colt is very high energy and will require a home with a completely fenced in yard. He is friendly and loves attention. Colt gets along great with other dogs but needs to be in a home that does not have cats. He is an extremely fast runner and would do well in an active home.
Tucker is a gorgeous 61 lb. Labrador retriever mix with an estimated birth date of 7/15/2019. He is heartworm positive, and we are treating. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Tucker is great around dogs, cats, and kids. He is very people oriented and loves attention and cuddles. Sadly, Tucker's owner is moving and cannot take him. We would love to place this guy with a forever family. We are treating his heartworms and he is in good health.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.