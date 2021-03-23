Butterball is a 4-year-old female and has been spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She does have a shy side but once she feels comfortable, she likes to be held and is affectionate. She does not seem very fond of dogs, loud noises or cats, but we know her great personality toward people will help her find her forever home.
Mr. Beeman needs help finding a new home after his owner recently passed away. He weighs 13 pounds and has been fully vetted. He lived in a home with six dogs but was the only cat. We believe that he would adjust to living with other cats quickly because of his laid-back personality. He is an indoor only cat and has not been outside. He is litter box trained, 8 years old and would do best in a quiet home.
Blaze is a young Labrador mix with a birth date of Jan. 15, 2021. We believe she has some Great Pyrenees in her and expect her to be very large in size when fully grown. Blaze has a laidback and lovable personality. She will need a home with a backyard that is fully fenced. Blaze was bottle raised by an SPCA foster family, so she is super social and very people oriented. With our Texas heat and her thick fur, we are looking for a home where she can be primarily indoors with her family.
Gilmore Girl is a beautiful 28-pound Great Pyrenees mix with an estimated birth date of Nov. 10, 2020. She would make a great companion dog, will require daily grooming and would benefit from having a fenced in backyard to run and play. We will require a meet and greet with any other dogs living in the home to ensure they get along, we do not know how she does with cats. She will need an owner that can devote time to training and continue housebreaking.
Buddy has an estimated birth date of Jan. 7, 2020 and weighs 56 pounds. He has a very sweet and mild demeanor, is mellow overall, is starting to trust people more and is good with other dogs, kids and cats. Buddy is a climber and can easily scale chain link or any kennel type fence and will need a 6-foot privacy fence. He is housebroken and doing well on his kennel training. He is heartworm positive and will have to undergo treatments.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Rd. in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.