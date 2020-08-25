Euckie is a Beagle mix who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after her owner suddenly passed away. She has a very laid-back personality, is extremely sweet and will spend her day laying on a doggy bed dreaming away. She has earned her white muzzle and white paws because she is 13 years young. Euckie knows how to use a doggy door and is house trained. We hope that she will find peace, love, and happiness in a new home.
Riblet is a Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 5/4/20. Riblet is one of 9 puppies that were surrendered to Animal Control by their owner. He is now in our care and loves the lavish life. Riblet is working on house and crate training and likes to sleep in his crate at night on a big fluffy bed. Riblet is extremely sweet and affectionate. He will require an extra loving home for his extra sweet self. He has been completely vetting and is ready for adoption.
Jester was abandoned at a very young age and spent a long time living on the streets of Smith County. He is 51 pounds and is an American Staffordshire terrier mix. Jester is very high energy and would do best with an active family. He needs a home with a large play yard with a 6 foot privacy fence. Jester is very smart and only needs love and attention. He gets along well with dogs and would fit in perfectly in a home with older children. He is crate trained and a quick learner.
David is a 3-month-old domestic short hair mix. Unfortunately, David was brought to our rescue after being hit by a car. He had severe injuries to both his tail and back leg that has require them being amputated. David is sweet and friendly to everyone. He even plays well with others. This little guy knows he is lucky to be alive and is just living his best life now.
Sweetums is extremely sweet and friendly to everyone. He does well with both dogs and cats and loves to be held like a baby. Sweetums enjoys playing soccer with little toy balls and is just one happy kitty. He is definitely not shy and he loves getting attention from everyone. Sweetums has an estimated birth date of 4/1/2020 and has been completely vetted.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday.