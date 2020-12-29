Evelyn is a 6-year-old terrier mix that was found as a stray and surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. Evelyn is already house trained and is easy going. She enjoys sunbathing outside in nice weather, is a Velcro dog and likes being around people. Evelyn will do best in a home as the only dog or with other laid-back dogs. She is leash trained and is just the perfect little doggy.
Lulu is a precious 7-year-old Retriever mix that weighs a whopping 96 pounds. She was picked up as a stray after she was found roaming the streets. We currently have her on a weight management diet because she is severely overweight. Lulu has a friendly personality, does well with other calm dogs and even seems friendly around cats. She is very loving and would make a great family pet. Lulu is house and crate trained and can be trusted to roam the home while you are gone for several hours during the day.
Shiloh is a 5 1/2-year-old, 41-pound American Staffordshire terrier mix. She is playful and loves to play fetch and is also sweet and loves attention/affection. We love this girl’s personality. Shiloh will need a special home and one that has no other pets. Please give Shiloh a chance, she has been in our rescue for way too long and needs the comfort of a home.
Elfie is a gorgeous orange tabby that was found by a lady in a parking lot. Elfie was freezing from the rain and we are so glad that he wanted to be rescued. He is now in our care and is going amazing. He is a huge cuddle bug and has an estimated birth date of 08/30/2020. He is a little shy but is loving and sweet. Elfie has been neutered and is current on vaccines.
Percy started out as the tiniest in the litter but has become second in line to being the biggest. He has incredible markings and is such a sweet boy. He has never been outside and will need to go to a home where he can remain indoors. He has grown up around other cats and dogs and gets along very well with them. He enjoys playing with his blue fuzzy ball the most and riding on the roomba. Percy is up to date on his shots and has been neutered. He is a young domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 4/11/20.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spca easttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.