Birdie is a beautiful one year old Domestic Medium Hair Mix. Along with her beautiful looks also comes great personality. She is extremely sweet to everyone she meets. Birdie is very friendly and would do well in a multi- pet home once acquainted with everyone. She will allow you to pick her up and hold her making her a great companion cat for someone. We are looking for an inside home for our sweet girl.
Claire is an adorable kitten was born in our rescue on March 19 this year. Claire would do well in a multi-pet home since she is already used to being around other cats and dogs. She will be spayed when age/weight appropriate and will be completely vaccinated when 16 weeks old. She must be an indoor only cat.
Periwinkle is the cutest Staffordshire Terrier mix we ever did see! She loves toys, loves treats, and loves people. She will do just about anything for a stuffed toy or treat. We would consider her crate trained. She is not a barker but would do best in a home verses an apartment life. Periwinkle is very high energy and would do better in a home that does not have small children. She gets very playful and might accidentally knock over a small child. She would very much like to be petted and spoiled. She has quickly caught on to going potty outside when kept on a schedule. Periwinkle would love a family that enjoyed going on outings and walks. She enjoys the outdoors with her humans. She will require at least a 6 ft privacy fenced in yard. Periwinkle would do best as the only pet in her home and has not been around other dogs. We would love for her to find a home. She has just the sweetest personality towards people.
Snippet is a 51-pound Labrador mix with and estimated birth date of June 5, 2019. Snippet is a very friendly boy! All he wants is someone to love on him. He has a lot of energy and loves to play. He does get a little excited when playing and would be best fit in a home with older or no children. He is leash trained, house broken, and crate trained. He would be a great dog for a first-time pet owner or someone looking for an active dog.
Harley is a 76-pound, 4-year-old, Shepherd/Hound mix is one of the many dogs that we rescued from an overcrowding situation. He is a little skittish but a lot of fun once he warms up to you. He honestly does not take long to warm up either! Harley gets along with other dogs and is currently working on leash training. This big boy will need space to run and play and an owner willing to work with training.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.