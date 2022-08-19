The owners of a new event center in North Tyler say the venue is their way to give back to the community.
Ed and Mel Thompson already own the 10,000-square-foot Majesty Event Center but said they wanted to open a smaller facility to give area residents more options.
Tyler Palace at 500 N. Palace Ave. is expected to open in October.
Ed Thompson said the Majesty often will be booked along with the few other event centers in the area.
“You can’t have enough of these spaces,” he said.
He added the space has a goal of being safe and welcoming — a place for all kinds of events.
Tyler Palace is 5,000 square feet, with 3,000 square feet an open area and the rest of the space consisting of a kitchen, bathrooms and storage.
Another benefit of Tyler’s Palace is because it's smaller, it's a "lot more affordable," Ed Thompson said.
He said his wife has a lot of “bright” ideas for the facility, but he tells her to “do a little bit over time so … you can even make it affordable for people to use. That's going to be the key — you can have the nicest building, the nicest intentions, but if people can't afford it, then you defeat the purpose.”
They have repainted the exterior; put up signs; added tempered glass windows; and put down new flooring. The couple still plan to add a new door; put in new ceiling tiles; install LED lights; add chandeliers; and update other features with the facility.
Ed Thompson said the venue is really the brainchild of his wife.
“She's trying to be a good servant,” he said. “The goal was to give back (to the community).
“I just have enjoyed doing my part to help make the city of Tyler a better place. That’s what we’re striving for.”
The venue will be open for bridal showers, birthdays, anniversaries, comedy shows, retirement parties, graduations, funeral viewing services, murder mysteries, art shows and more, he said.
Ed Thompson said he and his wife just want the space to benefit the community and meet residents' needs and wants.
“We have got to get started getting more people together. We got to just do fun things,” he said. “So if you got a place where it's affordable, you can do those things.”